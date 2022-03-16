Itron to Host Second-Annual Flagship Event in EMEA for Industry Visionaries

Itron’s Customer Event Brings Together Smart City and Utility Leaders to Ignite Innovation and Drive Transformation

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Itron–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that for the second year in a row it will host its premier customer event, Itron Inspire, virtually from April 5-6, 2022, for industry experts, colleagues and thought leaders in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Itron Inspire EMEA 2022, previously called Itron Utility Week, will bring together industry experts and thought leaders to drive business transformation, reimagine customer engagement and ignite innovation.

“Itron’s mission is to create a more resourceful world, and at Itron Inspire EMEA we can work toward Itron’s mission and overcome the challenges facing the EMEA energy and water industry,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing and public affairs at Itron. “This can be done by connecting with likeminded professionals, collaborating on ideas to create a brighter future, sharing industry knowledge, bringing fresh perspectives and more.”

“We invite the EMEA community, colleagues and industry and thought leaders to join us for the two-day virtual event to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing utilities and smart cities,” said Andrew Jones, vice president of sales for EMEA. “We look forward to connecting and discussing industry trends and common industry challenges that impact utilities, municipalities and cities across EMEA.”

Covering a wide range of topics at Itron Inspire EMEA, registrants can learn more about specific topics and attend industry-led breakout sessions with their peers, tune in to leadership panels, and connect and network with leaders in similar industry sectors. Among the topics that will be covered at Itron Inspire EMEA are:

Electric vehicle impacts on the power grid

Harnessing the full potential of IoT

Going beyond meter reading and the trek to decarbonization

Accelerating return on investment by deploying water advanced metering infrastructure at scale

Becoming a smart city with streetlights

Sustainable transformation through next generation advanced metering infrastructure

Registration for Itron Inspire EMEA is free and the conference will be streamed in English with closed captioning available in French, German, Spanish and Italian. To register for the event, click here. Keep up with the latest updates on Itron Inspire EMEA by following Itron and #ItronInspireEMEA22 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Itron Inspire EMEA topics are subject to change; for the most recent conference agenda, visit the Itron Inspire EMEA landing page.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Contacts

Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan



Senior Manager, Corporate Communications



509-891-3802



PR@Itron.com