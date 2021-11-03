It’s ‘All Love’ on Bobby Billion’s new EDM single

The electronic dance music star is back in the mix with yet another studio release – a new song titled ‘All Love’, which is now available on major streaming platforms.

All Love’ sees Bobby Billion jump on the EDM wave again to deliver a club-ready tune inspired by his recent trip to the United States. Like his previous well-received song ‘Happy’, the new song’s elating production makes way for easy singalong lyrics that best capture Bobby Billion’s mood and appreciative expression: ‘’Everywhere we go baby, it’s all love baby/Even if we don’t got the money, it’s all love baby’’.

‘’All Love is my first ever song to be recorded on US soil. It’s a reminder of my amazing journey there, all which began with my love for music, a pen-drive full of songs and a heart full of hope… and of course, an incredible fan base. They are at the heart of it all’’, shares Bobby Billion.