Its Hoover Releases New Single Inspired By Current Happenings Titled “SEIA” With Kelvin Black

Fast-rising talented musician Its Hoover has just released his brand new single “SEIA” featuring Kelvin Black.

The Hip-Hop song evinces the struggles of a hustler with hopes of making it despite the current conditions. Its Hoover provides a catchy hook as Kelvin Black dexterously rap in English, Twi, Hausa, and Pidgin to produce a euphonic record.

Speaking to this source about the new song, the Tema-based musician, real name Salis Mohammed Larry said the 3-minute long track was inspired by the current conditions around the world. He added that “we know how it goes so we decided to depict the lyrics on this” hence the title “SEIA” (meaning that’s how it goes in Twi, a Ghanaian Language)

Zodivc and Dagawd Savage brought their A-game to production with the instrumentals perfectly fitting both vocal variations.

“SEIA” has the potential to become a street anthem and is a must-have in all your playlists.

https://content.afrotunesdigital.com/share/MTAwMDAwNTQwMTE2