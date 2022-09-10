Its Official; Prince Charles proclaimed King

King Charles III of the United Kingdom has praised the Queen’s “unequalled reign” after being confirmed at a ceremony at St James’s Palace on Saturday.

He acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.

He also approved the day of the Queen’s funeral being a bank holiday, though it is not known what date it will be.

Speaking before the Accession Council, the King said his mother’s death had been an “irreparable loss”.

Meanwhile, senior members of Parliament in the House of Commons, including Prime Minister Liz Truss, have been swearing allegiance to the new monarch.

Making his address in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace in London, King Charles said: “It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

He later spoke of the Queen’s “selfless service”, saying: “My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion.

“Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

The King added that he would strive to follow the inspiring example set by his mother in taking on the “heavy responsibilities of sovereignty”.

It is the first time the historic ceremony by the Accession Council, which dates back centuries, has been televised, made up of senior politicians, judges, and officials.

Clerk of the Privy Council, Richard Tilbrook, proclaimed Charles “King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith”, before declaring “God Save the King”.

The packed room, including all the six-living former British prime ministers, repeated the phrase. The proclamation was then read out on a balcony above Friary Court.

The new King paid warm tribute to his mother, but this was the point when Charles began to look forward to his own reign.

Before the Accession Council’s ranks of senior politicians and public figures, King Charles dedicated the rest of his life to serving as monarch.

It was a mix of ritual, ornate Language, and constitutional practicality.

Charles is now the Head of State and here was the seamless and symbolic transfer from one reign to the next, with oaths and signatures.

The inkpot used had been given to him by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The announcements also confirmed that the day of the Queen’s state funeral would be a public holiday.

Just before the ceremony, hundreds of people were allowed through from the Pall Mall, into the Palace’s outdoor Friary Court, to witness the proclamation up on the balcony.

After the state trumpeters played a fanfare, the privy councillors, who had left the ceremony and gathered outside, raised their voices to say; “God Save the King”.

Cheers of “hip-hip hooray” were heard coming from people lining the roads and ceremonial guns fired close to nearby Green Park.

As senior figures from politics, past and present, filed away, senior Labour Member of Parliament, Harriet Harman, described the ceremony as “solemn”, both because of the death of the Queen and the weight of the occasion on the new King.

The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, taking her oath, said: “I swear by the Almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law, so help me God.”