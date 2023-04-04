It’s Our Duty To Promote Trade Between Ghana And Morocco – Ghamosa President

As Africans who studied in Africa, we want to as an association promote trade between the two African countries, Ghana and Morocco ” Mr. Peter Panyin Anaman, President of the Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA) has charged members of the Association to promote trade between Ghana and Morocco.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Morris, host of Market Avenue on the Ghanaian National Television, GTV, Mr. Anaman said “I believe, one of the key hindrances to trade is language and because Morocco is a Arab-Francophone country and Ghana is an Anglophone country, there is that hindrance to trade because of the language differences”

He stated that, they have studied in Morocco and were able to learn french language. “We also know the Moroccan environment and as well as the Ghanaians environment. We know what we have here in Ghana that Moroccans need and what Moroccans have there that we also need here in Ghana. As Africans who studied in Africa, we want to as an association promote trade between the two African countries, Ghana and Morocco” he added.

Responding to a question asked by the host on how Morocco has developed along the lines of their culture and tradition. Eventhough Morocco is a mordern city they still have that feel of the past. “Is this something you think we should do and we have not been able to do?”

“Yes! That is what makes Morocco very beautiful and attracts a lot of foreign tourists. If they copy everything from the Western world, then we will not have them coming to Morocco for tourism. You find a lot of people coming from Europe to Morocco for tourism because of that blend of their tradition, history, culture and that of the western culture” he said, adding that “Ghana has a very rich culture that if we are able to blend it with what we copy from the Westernworld, we will have a lot of foreigners coming to Ghana for tourism. That will boost the economy of our country. We don’t have to abandone our culture and history, we have to keep them and try to blend them with what we learn from the Western world ”

“As an association, we try to use what we call ‘’Students-Youth diplomacy to further promote cooperation between the two countries, Ghana and Morocco. We are beneficiaries of the realationship that exist between the two countries. We believe we can do something to further stregthen it and that is what we have been doing. We also try to make known to our fellow Ghanaians, the educational, economical and cultural opportunities that exist in Morocco that we can benefit from, as well as how Moroccans can also benefit from what we have here in Ghana” he concluded.