NPP GERMANY

PRESS RELEASE

06— 10 — 2023

It’s Sad To See Mrs. Theresa Kufuor Depart From Us—NPP Germany Consoles Prez Kufuor Family

Accomplished state men and women hold an honored place in the party and the country they hail from, and like all family losses, it can be difficult to find the right words to describe such natural circumstances.

God made a wonderful mother, a mother who never grows old; He made her smile of the sunshine. And He molded her heart of pure gold.

In her eyes He placed bright shining stars, In her cheeks fair roses you see; God made a wonderful mother, And He gave that dear mother to Ghana as NPP’s and Ghana’s Most Celebrated First Lady, the late Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.”

NPP Germany at this point takes this opportunity to express its heartfelt condolences and grief to the entire family of Former President Kufuor following the passing of Former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

Maame Theresa Kufuor was indeed a precious gift from God with so much compassion, beauty, grace, love and patience.

No wonder His Excellency President John Agyekum Kufuor was able to deliver the best things, Ghanaians ever needed, during his term from the year 2000 when the NPP won a major national elections for the first time all through the year 2008.

President Kufuor had an inexhaustible pillar of flame beside him in the person of Maame Theresa Kufuor.

She touched so many hearts with her foundation; Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF) in so many ways.

Her strength and smile even during dark days made the NPP realise they had an angel.

Yes, death is inevitable, but the loss of a loved one, especially such state mother figure can be unfathomably painful.

Even at a very old age, we all desired to continue to see our loving mother Theresa Kufuor going stronger and living at 88 but the Almighty Supreme Divine Creator knows best.

Dear Mother Theresa Kufuor, death only took you away from us but never conquered you.

You lived well, you gave your best to all you do and you thought Ghanaians humility and respect as well as touching mankind and creating impactful influences.

NPP GERMANY FOREVER SALUTES YOU MAAME THERESA KUFUOR.

YOU WERE ALL GHANAIANS EVER NEEDED AT A VERY OPPORTUNE TIME.

GOD GAVE US THE BEST STATE MOTHER EVER BECAUSE YOU TAUGHT US TO NEVER GIVE UP ON OUR DREAMS BUT TO PERSERVERE NO MATTER HOW HARD THE STORMS.

PROFILE OF THE LATE MRS. THERESA KUFUOR

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor was the wife of John Kufuor, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, and the former First Lady of Ghana from 2001 to 2009.

She was a retired nurse and midwife who dedicated her life to the service of humanity and the Catholic Church.

Mrs Theresa Kufuor was also the founder of the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organisation that supports the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

In this article, we will explore the biography of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, her early life, education, career, family, achievements, and legacy.

Early Life and Education

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor was born on 25 October 1935 in Wenchi, Ghana, and died on October 1st, 2023 at 87 years of age.

She was the last born of her parents and the sister of the late J. H. Mensah, a prominent politician and economist.

Theresa started her education at the Catholic Convent, OLA, at Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana.

She later went to London, where she studied as a Registered General Nurse in the Southern Hospital Group of Nursing, Edinburgh, Scotland.

After further study at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford and Paddington General Hospital, London, she qualified as a State Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing.

Career and Family

Mrs Theresa Kufuor worked as a nurse and midwife in various hospitals in the United Kingdom and Ghana.

She also served as a Nursing Officer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

In 1962, Theresa Mensah became Mrs Theresa Kufuor when she married John Kufuor, a young lawyer, after they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961.

They had five children: J. Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Saah Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor, and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor.

Theresa Kufuor was a devout Roman Catholic and a supportive wife to her husband, who pursued a successful political career and became the President of Ghana in 2001.

First Lady of Ghana

As the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Theresa Kufuor maintained a low profile in the political arena but was actively involved in social and humanitarian causes.

She founded the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF) in 2002, a non-governmental organisation that supports the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS, as well as the empowerment of women and children in rural communities.

She also advocated for the implementation of the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) programme for kindergarten children, as part of the government’s educational reforms in 2007.

She accompanied her husband on several official visits and engagements, both locally and internationally, and represented Ghana at various forums and events.

Mrs Theresa Kufuor was also the First Lady of the African Union from 2007 to 2008, when her husband served as the Chairperson of the continental body.

Achievements and Honours

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor was recognised and honored for her commitment and contribution to the welfare of humanity and the Catholic Church.

In 2007, she was awarded the Papal Award Dame of St Gregory the Great by Pope Benedict XVI, for her dedication to the plight of poor children and their mothers.

She also received several other awards and citations from various institutions and organisations, such as the Ghana Registered Midwives Association, the Ghana AIDS Commission, the Ghana Journalists Association, and the Ghana Women of Excellence Awards.

She was admired and respected by many as a quiet, elegant, and graceful lady, who embodied the values of humility, compassion, and service.

Mrs Theresa Kufuor was reported to have died on 1 October 2023, at the age of 87, after a short illness.

Theresa Kufuor left behind a legacy of love, care, and generosity, as well as a foundation that continues to impact the lives of many women and children in Ghana and beyond.

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor was a remarkable woman who lived a life of purpose and meaning.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, midwife, and First Lady, who touched the hearts of many with her kindness and benevolence.

She was a role model and an inspiration to many, especially to young girls and women, who aspire to make a difference in the world.

Theresa Kufuor was a true Ghanaian patriot, who served her country and her continent with dignity and honor.

Maame Theresa Kufuor Nantie Yieee!!!

DAMIRIFA DUUEE! DUUE NE AMANEHUNU!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch