It’s ‘Soft Love Only’ Season With Moffy’s New Single: “Care For Me”

Ghanaian Afro Fusion artist Moffy has just released his first single of the year, “Care For Me” featuring the soulful vocals of UK-based R&B artist, Loise. This captivating track blends Afrobeats and Highlife, showcasing Moffy’s unique musical style and commitment to spreading messages of love.

“Care For Me” tells a timeless love story centered on the power of unconditional love. The song emphasizes the importance of nurturing and caring for love, if you want it to flourish and last. Moffy’s smooth vocals paired with Loise’s rich R&B tones create a harmonious blend that is sure to resonate with listeners worldwide.

Moffy, a member of the fast rising music collective, 99Phaces has stood out with his past releases due to his distinct sound. His music reflects a deep connection to his roots while also incorporating contemporary sounds, making his work relatable and fresh.

“Care For Me” is more than just a song. Moffy and Loise have created a narrative that underscores the beauty of inclusive love that sees no bounds, urging listeners to appreciate and nurture their relationships. The track’s infectious beats and heartfelt lyrics are poised to make it a favorite on playlists everywhere.

“Care For Me” ft Loise is out now on all streaming platforms https://easternchild.fanlink.tv/CareforMe