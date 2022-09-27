It’s unfair and unjust to profit from helpless students – LLB student shades General Legal Council

A Bachelor of Laws(LLB) student at the Wisconsin University College, Issifu Seidu kudus, has admonished the General Legal Council to regulate the various law faculties in the country and prescribe for them the number of students to admit.

This he said would help reduce the frustrations students go through borne out of no fault of theirs but,convenient tactics and intentional technicalities in trying to enter the Ghana Law School.

In an exclusive interaction with blogger, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham,he said legal education over years has been presented as a preserve of the privilege class,adding that, not until some young men and women begun to agitate, Northern Ghana had no single law faculty.

“If the General Legal Council believe that the number of students being churned out by the about 13 law faculties across the country is way too much to be in the system, it can, as required by the General Legal Council Act, 1960 (Act 32), regulate the faculties and prescribe for them a required and reasonable number to admit.

“This issue of having to leave the faculties to admit more numbers just to make profit at the expense of the expectations and ambitions of many helpless students, is by any imagination, unfair and unjust. You do not allow huge numbers from the entry point only to frustrate same with some technicalities which are alleged to be borne out of mafia and convenient tactics at the termination point into the Ghana Law School,” he lamented.

In his view,the Chief Justice of the Republic instead of directing his effort at limiting legal education in the country, should rather ensure a clean system is established to get more Lawyers trained than it is to get a system which frustrates innocent students in the name of getting refined Lawyers trained.

According to him,the recent leakage in the Law Entrance Exam questions is a clear manifestation of a frustrated system of students craving to memorize their way to the bar and would adopt all means possible to bend the rules to get their way through.

Whilst calling for an expansion in access to legal education in Ghana,he said there was no way to trigger any conversation about fairness in an unfair system, cautioning that the brain drain that was currently taking centre stage in the medical profession will soon hit the legal profession if measures are not taken to avert the anomalies.