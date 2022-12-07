ITTF Foundation Launches “TT4Health Festival”

The ITTF Foundation announced today the creation of the inaugural TT4Heatlh Festival, an expansion of the already successful World Parkinson’s Championships.



The TT4Health Festival will showcase the benefits table tennis has on these communities and showcase how scientific research shows regular table tennis practice improves all players’ social, mental, and physical well-being.

Specifically, the sport has beneficial effects on people affected by cognitive disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s, with the appropriate levels of physical and mental demands to help cope with the degenerative effects of their condition.



The first edition of the TT4Health Festival will be held on the island of Crete, Greece, the stage of the already announced 2023 World Parkinson’s Championships.

Credit: ITTF