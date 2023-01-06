Ituma community breaks ground to build Health, event centre

The Ituma community in the Shama District of the Western Region will soon have a Community Health Centre to improve access to quality health.

The community, under the same project, intends to put up an event centre and accommodation for commercial purposes.

Mr. Percy Ahenkwah, the Assembly Member for the area who led the Chief and the District Chief Executive of the Shama District to break ground for the multi-purpose one-storey complex, said the project would be completed in two years.

He said the idea was born some nine years ago, and through consultancy and community engagements, the project would commence from the voluntary contributions from well-meaning citizens and corporate bodies in the area.

Mr. Ebenezer Dadzie, the Shama District Chief Executive praised the self-initiated project which he noted had lessened the burden of the Assembly.

He said: “Shama has 53 communities and meeting the development needs indeed called for volunteerism and self Helps such as this. “

The DCE pledged the assembly’s support to ensure that the project was completed in due course.

Nana Esuon Inchaban, the Chief of Ituma noted the need for people in the community to actively participate in the development of the communities.

“I am happy that people like our assembly man are here with a vision that we all need to support to give a facelift to our communities,” Nana Inchaban said.

He affirmed the support of the traditional area to see to the success of the multipurpose community centre.