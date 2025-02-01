Ivan Bruce Cudjoe Announces Bid for Ghana Boxing Authority Presidency

In a bold move aimed at revitalizing Ghanaian boxing, Mr. Ivan Bruce Cudjoe, CEO of Cabic Promotions, has declared his intention to run for the presidency of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

The announcement was made during preparations for the highly anticipated Cabic Big Fight Night 2025 edition at the Idrowhyt Events Centre, a venue renowned for nurturing boxing talent.

Cudjoe, a distinguished travel and tours consultant and former SWAG Award winner, expressed his deep passion for the sport and his concern over its current state. “Once I have decided, I will go all out to save the sport,” he stated emphatically. He lamented the decline in boxing standards and emphasized the need for better preparation for Ghanaian boxers before they compete internationally.

“The game is down in terms of standards, and I want boxers to be well-prepared before they step into the ring outside the country,” Cudjoe said. He also highlighted the lack of discipline within the sport, calling for stricter measures to restore sanity and attract corporate support. “Discipline is also down, and we need to raise the bar to bring back integrity and draw the corporate community to support Ghana boxing,” he added.

Cudjoe’s vision for the GBA includes a structured ranking system to ensure clarity around champions and top contenders. “Boxers need to be rated well so that the champions are known, and the top contenders are recognized,” he explained. He believes this will not only enhance the credibility of the sport but also motivate boxers to strive for excellence.

Another key aspect of his agenda is decentralizing boxing development in Ghana. Cudjoe wants to spread the sport beyond its traditional hubs in Accra and Bukom, uncovering and nurturing talent across the country. “There are talents all over Ghana who must be uncovered and groomed to compete in big championships,” he said.

Cabic Promotions, under Cudjoe’s leadership, has already made significant contributions to boxing through its state-of-the-art facility at the Idrowhyt Events Centre. The venue has become a breeding ground for champions, offering both training and relaxation opportunities for boxers.

With the GBA elections scheduled for later this year, Cudjoe’s candidacy has sparked hope among stakeholders for a fresh direction in Ghanaian boxing. His focus on discipline, talent development, and corporate engagement resonates with many who believe the sport is in need of a transformative leader.

As the boxing community prepares for the upcoming elections, all eyes will be on Ivan Bruce Cudjoe and his plans to restore Ghana’s boxing glory. His passion for the sport and his track record of promoting boxing excellence position him as a strong contender for the GBA presidency.