Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe Announces GBA Presidential Bid with Reform Agenda

Ghanaian boxing promoter and businessman Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe (IBC) has declared his candidacy for the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) presidency in June 2025.

His platform focuses on decentralizing the sport, improving welfare programs, and fostering international partnerships to elevate Ghana’s global standing.

With eight years of experience as the founder of CABIC Promotions and Management, Bruce-Cudjoe has organized high-profile boxing events, including bouts in the United States and United Kingdom. His gym, equipped with international-standard facilities, has trained athletes for global competitions. In 2019, CABIC received the SWAG Award for Promoter of the Year, a recognition verified by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana.

A key priority for Bruce-Cudjoe is expanding boxing infrastructure beyond Accra. “We must tap into talent nationwide,” he stated in a recent press release. Plans include collaborating with the National Sports Authority to establish gyms in all 16 regions and creating inter-regional competitions to unearth new champions.

Retired boxers will play a central role under his leadership, serving as mentors to young athletes. Additionally, stakeholder conferences will address systemic challenges, ensuring input from coaches, referees, and promoters. Bruce-Cudjoe also advocates for a welfare scheme to support athletes and officials, alongside appointing envoys to strengthen ties with global boxing bodies.

“Our goal is clear: to produce a world champion within four years,” he emphasized. This strategy includes structured training programs and partnerships with organizations like the World Boxing Council.

Ghana’s boxing industry has faced criticism for centralized resources and limited opportunities outside urban hubs. Bruce-Cudjoe’s proposals align with broader efforts to revive the sport, which last produced a world champion in 1994 with Azumah Nelson.