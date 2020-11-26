The Presidential Candidate for the Convention People’s Party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet today paid a courtesy call on the Okuapem Henmaa, Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II for her blessings as he seeks the mandate of Ghanaians in the impending General Elections.

The Queen mother in receiving the Presidential Candidate disclosed that Mr. Greenstreet is a royal and have been punctual in all activities in the area.

“I’m happy to receive him and it’s not the first time Greenstreet is coming here. He partakes in everything and was here with his mother and siblings during my enstoolment, ” she added.

The Queen mother asked for God’s blessings and guidance for Ivor Greenstreet as he tours the nation in requesting votes to ascend to the high office of the land.

She said Ghana needs peace before, during, and after the elections adding that the country can only develop in harmony.

Lawyer Ivor Greenstreet on his part thanked the Queen mother and his elders for receiving him.

The Flagbearer said just like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah came to serve Ghana his governance will also work in the same vein.

He said CPP has a great policy for the agricultural development of the country. The Presidential Candidate said his administration would give good incentives and assistance cocoa farmers are enjoying to cashew and other key crops farmers in the country.

He presented some traditional drinks to the Queen mother as custom demands. The Flagbearer was accompanied by the National Chair Leader of CPP, Nana Frimponmaa Sarpong Kumakuman, regional executives, and the Parliamentary Candidate of the area.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu