Ivory Coast allocates US$43.8 million for Korhogo-Boundiali road enhancement

Cote d’Ivoire is allocating 43.8 million U.S. dollars to enhance the Korhogo-Boundiali road in the north of the country, a senior official said Wednesday.

The project involves the upgrading and strengthening of the Korhogo-Boundiali road, which spans 98 kilometers and is 7.40 meters wide, said Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Amadou Coulibaly at the end of the Council of Ministers in Abidjan, the country’s economic capital.

This project, worth 43.8 million dollars, is partly financed by the West African Development Bank as part of a loan agreement concluded with Cote d’Ivoire on Nov. 9, 2023.

Korhogo is the third most populous city in Cote d’Ivoire and the largest city in the north of the country. It is the capital of the Savanes District and the Poro Region, rich in iron, gold and diamonds.