Ivory Coast appoints new prime minister

President of Cote d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara signed a decree on Monday appointing Robert Mambe Beugre, former governor of the Abidjan District, as the prime minister, according to the presidency.

“President Alassane Ouattara on Monday signed a decree appointing Robert Mambe Beugre as the prime minister and head of government,” Cisse Abdourahmane, the secretary general of the presidency, said in a statement.

Mambe should propose a new government to the president “as soon as possible,” said the statement.

On Oct. 6, Ouattara signed a decree terminating the functions of Prime Minister Patrick Achi and those of the government members.