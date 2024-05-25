Ivory Coast mobilizes US$16 million for phase II of grain terminal construction

Cote d’Ivoire has mobilized 16 million U.S. dollars to finance phase II of the project to construct a grain terminal in the autonomous port of Abidjan, a senior official said Wednesday.

The project involves the construction of a grain terminal, a storage area and related facilities, with a view to increasing the cargo handling capacity at the port of Abidjan, said Amadou Coulibaly, minister of communication and spokesperson for the Ivorian government.

The port of Abidjan recorded a 21 percent growth in merchandise traffic and a 46 percent increase in container traffic between 2022 and 2023. The project will strengthen and ensure the country’s competitiveness in matters of foreign and cereal trade, Coulibaly said.