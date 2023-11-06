Ivory Coast to hold first edition of APAF

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, Abidjan (Ivory Coast) will host the first edition of the African Public Affairs Forum (APAF) / Forum Africain des affaires Publiques (FAAP) 2023.

This international forum is the essential meeting place for reflection, analysis, connection,

sharing of experiences, projection and foresight which focuses on all current issues

affecting Public Affairs on the African continent.

The theme of the FAAP/APAF 2023 will be: “PARTICIPATORY DEMOCRACY AND GOOD

GOVERNANCE: WHAT CHALLENGES FOR THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF

AFRICA?

This unique framework will see the participation of all major influential actors in public

affairs.

Faced with actual and future challenges (poverty, rise of populism & terrorism, distrust

of established institutional mechanisms, instability of democratic institutions, etc.), Africa

must also strengthen all the mechanisms and procedures that make it possible to increase

the involvement of citizens and their role in the decision-making process, making it a

point of honor to promote the transparency and accessibility of governments.

It therefore appears judicious to establish a high-level global framework dedicated to

specific public affairs management issues. The organization of the African Public Affairs

Forum has established a unique platform to meet this need.

The FAAP/APAF 2023 Objectives:

Highlight, on the unique question of the complementarity between participatory

democracy and good governance, the existing mechanisms, the roles of the actors, the

current results and above all the prospects which are offered to the African continent for

its inclusive economic development.

The expected actors (500 participants including):

– Presidents of democracy support institutions;

– Presidents of international institutions;

– Members of Governments;

– Presidents of Faiteries & professional groups;

– Influential members of civil society.

Expected results:

The establishment of an African system aimed at supporting and improving citizen

participation in the development and evaluation of public policies through the creation of

an African active advocacy observatory.