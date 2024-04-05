Ivory Coast to host Benin’s 2 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Benin will play its next two FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, local media reported on Wednesday.

“For the 3rd and 4th days of the qualifiers for the World Cup 2026, Benin will meet Nigeria and Rwanda at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire respectively on June 7 and 11, 2024,” Claude Paqui, General Secretary of the Benin Football Federation, was quoted as saying.

According to Paqui, the relocation of the matches was because of the lack of an approved stadium in Benin.

The Benin sports manager promised that measures would be taken for the renovation of the General Mathieu Kerekou Friendship Stadium “as soon as possible”