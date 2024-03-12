IWD 2024: GI-KACE Continues Dedication To Empowering Women In Shaping Tech Leadership And Driving Progress In AI—Kobi Hemaa

The Director of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE), Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe has reiterated that the Centre will continue to support females to rewrite the narrative of tech leadership, pioneer advancements in artificial intelligence, spearhead critical cybersecurity initiatives, break barriers, make history, and inspire others.

Speaking to the media at the 2nd edition of the Females in Tech (FEMITECH) Conference, Kobi Hemaa indicated that celebrating the remarkable progress women have achieved across the Tech sector, is proof of the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of women worldwide which can inspire others to move into the sector.

“As we reflect on their achievements, it is crucial to acknowledge the collective commitment and hard work that has brought women this far in the journey towards gender equality and equity,” Kobi Hemaa said.

According to her for over 20 years, GI-KACE still boasts of a strong multi-disciplinary team that has a well-established track record of working efficiently in over 10 African countries.

“At GI-KACE, women are not just part of the conversation, but integral to shaping the future of technology.” We’re committed to providing equal opportunities for women in technology and empowering them to thrive in their careers.

<span;>Through mentorship programs, training workshops, and networking events, GI-KACE is fostering a community where women can learn, grow, and thrive in their careers.”

GI-KACE is redefining the landscape of IT solutions and training, an industry historically dominated by men by championing diversity and inclusion. Ghana India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT came into partnership with GLOVO GHANA LTD, to introduce GLOVO Girls in Tech program which aimed to inspire and empower young women to pursue careers in technology.

Through a series of workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking events, GI-KACE provided participants with valuable insights into various aspects of the tech industry.

Under the leadership of Hon. Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful GI-KACE provides facilitators for The Girl in ICT, an initiative that plays a crucial role in empowering girls and women to harness the transformative power of technology, contribute to innovation and economic growth, and build a more inclusive and equitable society.

Through the annual Females in Tech (FEMITECH) conference organised to commemorate International Women’s Day to honour females in the technology space while highlighting opportunities in ICT that are readily available for women, GI-KACE aims to deepen the understanding of fostering gender equality and equity across workplaces, schools, and homes.

Speaking at the 2024 Females in Tech (FEMITECH) Conference held at GI-KACE on March 7, 2024, under the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion,’ the Director General of GI-KACE, Dr. Yeboah-Afari revealed that aaccording to a 2021 report by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), women comprise only 24.1% of ICT professionals in Africa.

Issues such as unconscious bias, discrimination, and lack of mentorship continue to hinder women’s entry and retention in the tech industry.

Dr Yeboah-Afari indicated that the FEMITECH conference, however, stands as a beacon of hope, celebrating the remarkable achievements of women across various sectors and inspiring others to join the tech revolution.

Thabisile Phumo, Executive Vice President for Stakeholder Relations at Sibanye-Stillwater in South Africa, speaking on ‘Women Supporting Women: Uniting Across Differences’ at the FEMITECH conference disclosed that adequate education is important when it comes to inclusivity.

She encouraged women to take advantage and include themselves in the ever-evolving world of technology and science, adding that, science has existed and continues to exist since the beginning of time.

Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Associate Professor and Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana and Quiz Mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz highlighted the importance of bridging the gap for access to information, economic opportunities, innovation and reducing inequality.

She urged the various educational institutions to create inclusive curriculums that inspire women with diverse learning styles.

At the event, three women were awarded for their role in promoting technology, namely; Hon Ama Pomaa Boateng, MP for JUABEN Constituency, Ashanti Region; Madam Esther Akua Gyamfi, Executive Secretary of the National Council on Persons with Disabilities (NCPD); and Thabisile Phumo, Executive Vice President for Stakeholder Relations at Sibanye-StiIlwater, South Africa.