IWD: Ada Women Show Appreciation To Electrochem Ghana, McDan

Some members of the Yikatsem (A Women Advocacy Group) in Ada have expressed gratitude to Electrochem Ghana and the Chairman of McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley for the support they have given to Ada women over the years.

These women belief that the support women received from Electrochem Ghana has indeed established them and make them independent women whose businesses are booming.

Speaking in an interview with Mary Akuteye, President of Yikatsemei on International Women’s Day, she recalled Electrochem Ghana Limited (EGL), a salt production company under McDan Group of Companies had given an amount of GHC3,000,000.00 interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs in Ada to expand their businesses.

This, she said equipped the women financially and took away the burden of paying huge interests on loans.

Mary Akuteye said Electrochem has indeed lived by its promises of growing together with entrepreneurs in the communities to change the look of Ada through the community support scheme and women have not been left out.

She said: “I want to say this as we celebrate International Women’s Day that McDan has helped us women in Ada. We will continue to offer gratitude to him and his company. Women in Ada have been suffering and working for the Credit Union’s and the Banks due to the high interest paid on loans until McDan came in and I can say that our lives are better now.”

“McDan has helped us in so many ways; apart from the soft loans, he has also helped us in taking care of our children who are in Senior Secondary Schools and above all supply portable water for our household use due to the water crises we face here in Ada. When we talk about women empowerment, we in Ada are saying that McDan has and continue to empower us,” she said.

Mary Akuteye took the opportunity to congratulate all women in Ada, all Ghanaian women and women across the world for their efforts in building the world.

Also, Madam Ernestina Nartey, Kasseh Market Queen Mother of Ada in a separate interview lauded the efforts by Electrochem Ghana Limited to make life meaningful for women.

She indicated that, much has been done by McDan to support businesses of women in Ada and that, there is every reason for them as women, on International Women’s Day celebrate McDan.