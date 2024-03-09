IWD: Woe Unto Any Man Who Disrespects Women – The SEER Advices

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has dissected the Code of Womanhood as the world celebrates International Women’s Day.

The SEER, who is the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), was speaking on Kingdom University programme on Atinka TV yesterday on the theme: “Code of Womanhood: Understanding the Essence and Experience,” where he averred that women are fragile and important, and they are dedicated and that shows how dangerous they are as well.

He took a scripture from Genesis 3:6-12 “When the Woman saw that the tree looked like good eating and realized what she would get out of it—she’d know everything! -she took and ate the fruit and then gave some to her husband, and he ate. Immediately the two of them did “see what’s really going on”—saw themselves naked! They sewed fig leaves together as makeshift clothes for themselves. When they heard the sound of GOD strolling in the garden in the evening breeze, the Man and his Wife hid in the trees of the garden, hid from GOD. GOD called to the Man: “Where are you?” He said, “I heard you in the garden and I was afraid because I was naked. And I hid.” GOD said, “Who told you that you were naked? Did you eat from that tree I told you not to eat from?” The Man said, “The Woman you gave me as a companion, she gave me fruit from the tree, and, yes, I ate it.” GOD said to the Woman, “What is this that you’ve done?”

According to him, in the garden of Eden, when the woman ate the fruit, nothing happened to her that is why she gave it to man (Adam) to eat and when they hid from God, Adam never referred to Eve as a wife, but as the woman.

“WOMAN: ‘MAN’ has no problem but when you don’t handle and manage ‘WO’ well, you will have a problem, she can either be your Wonderful wife, your Worthy wife or Worse wife.”

He also gave a scenario that, every man can stand and worship God but one thing God created that a man must kneel before is a woman.

“The only creature apart from God, that every man has no option of worshiping than to bow and kneel is a woman,” he said.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the weakness of a man and the only species who has the ability to weaken a man is a woman; giving the story of Sampson as an example.

He said, even in Heaven when a meeting was held for Christ to come into the world and save the people, Jesus Christ came through a Woman (Mary) who was even at the time, a virgin.

This, according to Apostle Francis Amako Attah shows how strong a woman is.

“According to the Bible the woman is a virgin, who hasn’t gone through any cesarean operation but was able to push and deliver a baby boy; going through the pains of childbirth for hours means a woman is indeed powerful,” he said.

He explained that to be a powerful woman means they don’t play victim, they don’t make themselves look pitiful, they don’t point fingers and they stand and they deal.

“This species are able to face the world with a head held high and they carry the universe in their heart.”

Women, he said, are the backbone of families and communities as they provide care, support, and nurturing to their families and are essential to the development of children.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah however had a word of caution to men.

According to him, “every man should know that as we celebrate women; a real man must know that a woman is your worth. Woe unto any man who will not respect such a being. All powerful men like Jomo Kemyatta, Mandela, Robert Mugabe, J. J Rawlings, Atta Mills, Amissah Arthur all left the world but left their wives behind.

Women, he averred, can survive in any environment, they can survive everywhere, and it takes a good woman to make a good wife and good wife becomes a good mother.

“So, as a man if you don’t get a good woman, you are in trouble. The only remedy for a dying man, for a defeated man, for a fallen man is for a woman to say I Love You, I am Here For You,” he said.