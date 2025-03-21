IWEN Marks International Women’s Day 2025 with Bold Initiatives to Champion Equity and Innovation

The Indigenous Women Empowerment Network (IWEN) is leading the charge in championing equity and innovation as the world marks International Women’s Day 2025.

The organization is rolling out groundbreaking initiatives aimed at empowering Indigenous women through entrepreneurship, cultural preservation, and global advocacy.

Under this year’s theme, “Championing Equity and Innovation,” IWEN is emphasizing the vital role Indigenous women play in driving transformative change despite systemic challenges.

“International Women’s Day is not just a celebration; it is a reminder of the need to break barriers and create equal opportunities for all women,” “At IWEN, we are committed to equipping Indigenous women with the tools to lead and innovate.” said Celestina Maame Esi Andoh, Co-Founder and Executive Director of IWEN in a press release.

New Initiatives to Empower Indigenous Women

To mark the occasion, IWEN has announced three major projects:

1. Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub – A new platform to support Indigenous women entrepreneurs with training, mentorship, and resources, fostering economic independence and innovation.

2. Cultural Heritage Digital Archive – A digital platform to preserve and share Indigenous languages, traditions, and knowledge, ensuring that cultural heritage remains accessible for future generations.

3. Global Advocacy Partnerships – Strengthening alliances with international organizations to amplify Indigenous women’s voices and push for policies that promote gender equity and social justice.

IWEN is calling on individuals, organizations, and policymakers to support these efforts, ensuring that Indigenous women are recognized as key drivers of change.

About IWEN

The Indigenous Women Empowerment Network (IWEN) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing gender equity through education, advocacy, and community support. It focuses on amplifying the voices of Indigenous women and preserving their cultural heritage.

