iWES Launches with MyHealthCop ProApp in Accra

The Institute of Wellness and Exercise Science (iWES) and MyHealthCop Pro App, along with Global Wellness Day, were launched at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health in Accra.

The event highlighted the role of MYHEALTHCOP Ltd in the Preventive Health Care industry and its initiatives to promote awareness of preventive healthcare.

Mr. Kwesi Tabury, CEO of MYHEALTHCOP Ltd, shared the vision of ensuring that each individual reaches an optimum level of wellness. This vision is being pursued through the creation of an ecosystem that includes the Institute of Wellness and Exercise Science (iWES), which is the only CTVET-accredited institution for Personal Sports and Fitness Professionals. The ecosystem also includes the MyHealthCop Pro App, which provides digital platforms for preventive healthcare professionals and creates entrepreneurial employment opportunities.

The launch showcased the organizations and products within the MYHEALTHCOP Ltd ecosystem, emphasizing their role in achieving the vision of optimal wellness. The event was attended by key players in the health, fitness, sports, education, and business industries, with representatives from the United Nations and World Food Programme in attendance.

Dr. Bitugu Bella Bello of the University of Ghana Sports Directorate commended the initiative and highlighted the importance of certification and professional training in delivering preventive healthcare services. Mr. Charles Abani, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, expressed support for the institute and the MyHealthCop Pro App. Nana Adu Mankattah, President of the National Sports for All Federation, praised the initiative for providing professional training for fitness enthusiasts and offering health and fitness information to the public.