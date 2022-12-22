IWG signs two more Managed Partnership Agreements in Ghana

The new partnerships will meet the rapidly growing demand for hybrid working, with two new locations to open in Accra.

IWG, the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace, with brands including Regus, Spaces and HQ, has signed a new partnership to expand its global footprint into Africa in a move that will meet rapidly growing demand for hybrid work solutions in the region.

The Managed Partnerships will see two new IWG locations open in Accra in 2023, the first being with esteemed real estate developer Radwan Damak in the Atlantic Tower 2 building, Airport City. Noted for being one of the best buildings in Accra, the 1,393 sqm Regus centre is scheduled to open in Q1-2023. This is Ghana’s first and only EDGE-certified building which aligns with IWG’s ESG targets and continued commitment to environmental sustainability.

Dr. Alfred Darkwah, well known in Ghana for his portfolio of residential and commercial buildings across Accra, will open an HQ centre in the Earlbeam Building, George W Bush highway, with offices on the ground, 1st, 2nd and 4th floor, scheduled to open in Q2 of 2023. Accra, with a growing population of 2.5 million, is a modern metropolis and Ghana’s economic and administrative hub.

“Hybrid working not only boosts productivity but supports the well-being of workers. The novelty of hybrid work in Ghana was ushered in by an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that taught businesses and HR, particularly, to take advantage of gains inherent in hybrid working plans,” explains Joanne Bushell, MD, IWG Plc., Africa.

The partnership reflects the rapid growth of hybrid working in all corners of the world, which enables employees to split their working hours between home, a local, flexible office and coworking space and the corporate HQ.

Dr Darkwah commented: “We are excited to be entering the thriving flexible office market with IWG. The global trend for hybrid working has presented us with a unique opportunity to consolidate our portfolio. We are particularly proud to help IWG expand its network into Accra”.

IWG has experienced significant momentum in its managed partnerships business as companies embrace the hybrid model worldwide. Over the next year, the global business will add more than a thousand news locations.

The accelerated growth of IWG’s global network comes from a record number of new customers signed, adding more than two million users over the course of the last 12 months to its unrivalled 3,500 locations in more than 120 markets, 134 of these locations across Africa.

Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of IWG, added: “We are experiencing record levels of demand as businesses of all sizes commit to the hybrid model and rethink their real estate strategies. Partnerships, which bring local market knowledge and expertise to the table, are a crucial part of our growth plans, enabling us to scale up more rapidly to meet demand.”