Iyce Bee drops new ‘annointing” single

Eric Wilson, also known as Icye Bee in Hollywood, a rising afrobeat and Afropop musician, has dropped a new track dubbed ‘Annointing’ which was published a few days ago.

He indicated in his new single ‘Anointing’ that it will have a significant influence since the lyrics of the song would motivate the youth to strive hard in accomplishing their objectives and dreams through partnerships.

The afrobeat and Afropop musician told the Ghana News Agency at the Tema Regional Office that his new track was wonderful for the public and his fans in particular.

“The song was created and recorded in my home studio, while the beat was produced by DJ 6.3”.

Icye Bee said his new track had an inspirational rhythm that would encourage people aspiring high while also gratifying music fans in general.

He said he worked relentlessly on his new single with his management as a team without any obstacles, and hoped the song would hit as it was from the camp of Free Mind Family, adding that the music was accessible on Audiomack.

“The music video for this song will be released soon on my YouTube channel and other social media handles,” he said.

The Afrobeat and Afropop musician feels that the release of his new tune will satisfy his large fan base of Afrobeat and Afropop music enthusiasts, as the song had already received 1K streams in just a few days.

The lyricist emphasized how difficult the economy was and recommended the youth to work hard nevertheless, even as they pray for God’s anointing and the provision of their daily food.