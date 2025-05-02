Izwe Savings Returns to Profitability as Revenue Rises 15% in Q1 2025

Izwe Savings and Loans PLC reported a net profit of GHS 248,000 for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, reversing a GHS 2.3 million loss from the same period last year, driven by a 15% revenue increase to GHS 51.1 million.

The unaudited results, filed with the Ghana Stock Exchange, highlight improved interest income and cost controls amid ongoing credit risks.

Net interest income surged 29% to GHS 16.1 million, supported by higher lending rates and a GHS 41.7 million interest income, though interest expenses also rose to GHS 25.6 million. Fee and commission income grew 18% to GHS 9.3 million, while credit loss provisions climbed 34% to GHS 6.7 million, reflecting cautious risk management. Administrative expenses fell 5% to GHS 15.9 million, contributing to the return to profitability.

Total assets expanded to GHS 563.9 million, with cash reserves quadrupling to GHS 65 million, bolstered by a GHS 29.9 million net cash inflow. Customer deposits rose 28% to GHS 330.9 million, while corporate senior notes increased to GHS 82.9 million. Shareholders’ equity grew 16% to GHS 67.9 million, fueled by retained earnings and a GHS 34.8 million stated capital base.

Operating cash flow declined to GHS 10.8 million from GHS 25.2 million in Q1 2024, but strategic debt issuances, including GHS 25 million in new securities, strengthened liquidity. Earnings per share improved to GHS 0.12, up from a negative GHS 1.16 previously.

The turnaround signals progress in Izwe’s recovery strategy, though elevated credit costs and a 2% dip in net loans to GHS 398 million underscore challenges in balancing growth with asset quality. The savings and loans sector in Ghana remains competitive, with institutions navigating tight margins and regulatory pressures. Izwe’s liquidity boost positions it to capitalize on lending opportunities, but sustained profitability will hinge on managing defaults and optimizing its expanded deposit base.

As the firm awaits audited results, stakeholders will monitor its ability to maintain cost discipline while addressing sector-wide headwinds, including inflationary pressures and borrowing costs. The improved equity cushion and reduced reliance on short-term borrowings suggest a firmer footing, yet execution risks persist in a volatile economic climate.