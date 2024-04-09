J.A. Annan Goes Home On Saturday 27th April 2024

The mortal remains of Ghana’s boxing doyen, the late Mr. J.A. Annan, will be laid to rest on Saturday 27th April 2024.

J. A. Annan was a former Boxing Referee who passed away in the early hours of 15th March 2024.

J. A. was a historian, master records keeper, teacher, lecturer, motivator, inspirer, disciplinarian, cool and collected, gentleman, and boxing lover.

May his gentle soul Rest In Perfect Peace.

Credit: Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA)