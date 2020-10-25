The McDan Foundation Training Matches tournament has been a great success; participants had the opportunity to train and practice with other motivated, high-level tennis players and competed against each other in a competitive, fun, and well-organised tennis camp setting.

On the final day, it was very exciting as all the finalists played well and thrilled the few tennis fans who trooped to the Accra Sports Stadium with their face masks to fight the dreaded covid -19. Good that the protocols were observed and they enjoyed the matches.

In the Men’s Singles, Johnson Acquah beat Benjamin Fumi 6-1, 6-4, while Naa Shika Mckorley lost 6-3, 6-3 to Mariama Ibrahim.

The one week even was very interesting and exposed the next generation of Ghana’s tennis stars. They really proved that the nation abound in sports talents and the Mckorley sisters were a delight to watch, they are indeed the future stars to watch, and they must be encouraged.

Massive Kudos to the McDan Foundation, AFWest Securities and Twellium Industries who sponsored the training matches.

By Sammy Heywood Okine

