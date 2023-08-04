J.E.N.N.Y Shines on Soulful RnB Anthem ‘SUMMERTIME’

Sensational Afro-Pop and R&B singer, J.E.N.N.Y has today released a captivating new single dubbed “Summertime.”

The much-awaited R&B song depicts the singer’s unique ability to suffuse his emotions, personal experiences, and that of others into his music.

Just like the summer, he provides love and light to everyone in challenging situations and lets his vocals serve as a beacon of hope to people in toxic relationships. This, he said, was the inspiring factor for this R&B masterpiece. “Summertime was written to help heal people from their toxic relationships and also to provide some sort of self-love and acceptance to always put themselves first in whatever situation,” he told Amplify Ghana in a recent interview.

In “Summertime,” J.E.N.N.Y brings us to a place of infinite sunshine, carefree times, and wonderful memories. His soft voice elicits a sense of warmth with each note he sings, perfectly complementing the song’s lovely melodies. Whether you’re relaxing on a sun-kissed beach or speeding through city streets with the windows down, “Summertime” is the best hymn for those looking to embrace the essence of the season. This new song is a potential song of the summer contender and is set to cement J.E.N.N.Y’s status as one of the most promising talents in the alternative Ghanaian soundscape.

“Summertime” was produced by the talented Trizzybeatx and mixed and mastered by MikeMillzOn’Em. Summertime is now available on all streaming platforms, stream here & connect with J.E.N.N.Y on social media here https://linktr.ee/jennymusikk