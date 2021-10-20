J. E Sarpong optimistic about Hearts qualification to group stages

Veteran Coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong remains optimistic about the chances of Accra Hearts of Oak reaching the group stages of this 2021/22 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The Phobians go into the second leg encounter in Casablanca on Sunday with a 1-0 advantage and would need to win or draw the encounter to secure qualification to the group stages.

But according to J.E Sarpong, the players must obey the instructions of the coach given to them if they were to secure a ticket into the group stages.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Coach Sarpong said the team had to be mentally prepared to be able to surmount the task in Morocco because they would be frustrated by their opponents.

“I have been privileged to play with these north Africa countries both home and away and they have tricks under their sleeves to frustrate you. Hearts should stay focused and play to the instructions given by the Coach, I think they can come back with very good results,” he said.

He encouraged them not to allow the weather condition go against them, saying that: “When you go away in North Africa, you must devise a strategy as the weather condition you are likely to play in could affect your style of play and go against you.”

Hearts is expected to depart from Accra on Thursday as they prepare for the crucial encounter on Sunday.