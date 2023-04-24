J. Michell Robinson Launches “Lets Get Covered” Campaign on Insurance

J. Michell Robinson, A Wealth Strategist and Financial Planner, has launched a new campaign called “Lets Get Covered,” to encourage and educate families about the importance of obtaining life insurance. With the uncertainties of life, it is important for families to be prepared and protected in case of unexpected events.

The “Let’s Get Covered” campaign aims to break down the barriers that prevent families from

obtaining life insurance, such as misconceptions abut the cost and the belief that it is

unnecessary. It also educates families about how properly structured life insurance

policies can be used to help build and increase wealth. By educating families about the benefits

and the affordability of life insurance, J. Michell hopes to help them make informed decisions

and secure their future.

“Life is full of uncertainties, and we understand the importance of being prepared for the

unexpected,” said J. Michell. “Through the “Let’s Get Covered” campaign, we want to help

families protect what matters most and provide the with the peace of mind that they deserve.”

J. Michell offers a range of life insurance products that can be tailored to meet the unique

needs and budgets of families. She is available to provide personalized advice and guidance to

help families make the right choice.

The “Let’s Get Covered” campaign will include a series of imperative resources, including blog

posts, videos, and social media content, to help families understand the importance of life

insurance and how it can benefit them. J. Michell also plans to collaborate with community

organizations to reach out to families and provide then with the necessary information.