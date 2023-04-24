J. Michell Robinson Launches “Lets Get Covered” Campaign To Educate Families About The Importance Of Life Insurance!

J. Michell Robinson, A Wealth Strategist and Financial Planner, has launched a new campaign called “Lets Get Covered,” to encourage and educate families about the importance of obtaining life insurance. With the uncertainties of life, it is important for families to be prepared and protected in case of unexpected events.
The “Let’s Get Covered” campaign aims to break down the barriers that prevent families from
obtaining life insurance, such as misconceptions abut the cost and the belief that it is
unnecessary. It also educates families about how properly structured life insurance
policies can be used to help build and increase wealth. By educating families about the benefits
and the affordability of life insurance, J. Michell hopes to help them make informed decisions
and secure their future.
“Life is full of uncertainties, and we understand the importance of being prepared for the
unexpected,” said J. Michell. “Through the “Let’s Get Covered” campaign, we want to help
families protect what matters most and provide the with the peace of mind that they deserve.”
J. Michell offers a range of life insurance products that can be tailored to meet the unique
needs and budgets of families. She is available to provide personalized advice and guidance to
help families make the right choice.
The “Let’s Get Covered” campaign will include a series of imperative resources, including blog
posts, videos, and social media content, to help families understand the importance of life
insurance and how it can benefit them. J. Michell also plans to collaborate with community
organizations to reach out to families and provide then with the necessary information.