Jachris Mining Services Ghana Limited (JMS) has opened a new office complex in Tarkwa, the hub of mining in Ghana, to bring its services closer to the mines and mine support services companies.

This marks a major expansion of JMS’ operations in the supply and servicing of Hoses & Fittings, Fire Suppression Systems, Oil Pumps and Lubrication Systems to the mining industry in Ghana.

With almost a decade of operations under its belt, JMS is the only accredited franchisee for ANSUL fire suppression systems and GATES hoses and fittings in Ghana. In partnership with Jachris South Africa, tapping into 40+ years of industry experience, JMS is known for offering complete fluid and material handling solutions, now available at its Tarkwa facility.

Speaking to the media on its expansion efforts in Ghana, Managing Director of JMS Kwabena Ampong said, “JMS is driven by the guarantee that our customers get the most out of their machines with quality products and aftersales service support that provides the needed routine maintenance to improve equipment performance. It is therefore crucial that we can respond to their needs in record time. This security of service and assurance of quality is at the heart of our growth strategy in Ghana.”

He added, “We take immense pride in our local capacity and capability to deliver excellent services at competitive terms. The opening of our Tarkwa facility is, therefore, a demonstration of our readiness to provide our clients with the best value-for-money local services, comparable to any applicable global standard for quality products and services.”

JMS further pledged even more contributions to local content and local industry development for Hoses & Fittings, expressing hopes that the mining industry would reciprocate by patronising the services of local suppliers to enable local industry growth, anchoring Ghana as the go-to country for mining best practices in the region.

About Jachris Mining Services Limited

JMS is a member of The Jachris Group; the largest supplier of specialised hose and couplings in Africa and Africa’s only integrated Fluid Transfer, Fluid Power and Fire Suppression Company with a service offering that includes on-site workshops, vendor managed inventory and proactive maintenance. Our team works with clients across Ghana supplying industry and mining with the most comprehensive, high-quality fluid and materials handling solutions available.

Our product range includes stainless-steel flexible hose, Teflon/PTFE hose, custom-built rubber hose, industrial rubber hose, hydraulic hose, composite hose, thermoplastic hose, PVC hose, steel and plastic piping items, fuel and lubrication management equipment as well as fire suppression systems for fixed and moving plant/equipment. As part of our offering, we actively invest in and uplift the communities in which we operate, ensuring ethical best practice in every project we commit to.