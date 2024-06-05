Jacinth Consultancy Services and Bamboo Successfully Conclude Personal Finance Workshop at Quality Control Company (QCC) COCOBOD

In a landmark collaboration aimed at promoting financial literacy and empowerment, Jacinth Consultancy Services and Bamboo have successfully concluded a week-long Personal Finance Workshop at Quality

Control Company (QCC) COCOBOD. The workshop, held from May 20th, 2024 to May 24th, 2024, brought together employees from QCC COCOBOD to delve into the intricacies of personal finance management.

Led by seasoned financial experts and industry professionals, the workshop covered a wide range of topics, including budgeting, saving, investing, debt management, and retirement planning.

Through interactive sessions, practical exercises, and insightful discussions, participants gained invaluable insights and skills to navigate their financial futures with confidence and clarity.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Bamboo to deliver this impactful

workshop,” said Akua Boatemah Danso, CEO of Jacinth Consultancy Services.

“Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to achieve financial wellness, and this workshop has been

a significant step towards realizing that vision.”

The workshop received overwhelming positive feedback from participants, who praised the comprehensive content, engaging delivery, and practical relevance of the sessions. Many expressed gratitude for the opportunity to enhance their financial literacy and make informed financial decisions for themselves and their families.

“We are delighted to have been part of this initiative to promote financial education,” remarked a spokesperson from Bamboo. “At Bamboo, we believe that financial literacy is a cornerstone of economic empowerment, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that advance this cause.”

As the workshop concludes, Jacinth Consultancy Services and Bamboo remain steadfast in their commitment to spreading financial education across Ghana. Plans are already underway for future workshops and initiatives aimed at empowering individuals and communities with the knowledge and skills to achieve financial wellness. Stay tuned for updates on upcoming events and opportunities to join us in our mission to promote financial literacy and empowerment across the nation.