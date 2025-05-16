Jackie Appiah: A Trailblazing Career in Ghanaian Cinema

Renowned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has captivated audiences for two decades since her 2003 debut in the groundbreaking series “Things We Do For Love.”

Born in Toronto on December 5, 1983, the 41-year-old star relocated to Ghana at age 10, establishing herself as one of the industry’s most bankable talents with over 60 film credits.

Appiah’s filmography showcases her remarkable range, from her breakout role to recent performances in “The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later” (2021) and “Stigma” (2023).

While her 2005 marriage to Peter Agyemang produced a son before dissolving, the screen icon has maintained her status as a beloved public figure, earning multiple awards including the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role (2010).