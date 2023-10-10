Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume Sinare, others honour Peace Anyiam-Osigwe ahead of AMAA 2023

Ghanaian entertainers, Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume Sinare ,Lydia Forson, Kofi Adjorlolo, Adjety Sowah and others recently held a night of tributes in Accra to honour the late founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Peace Anyiam-Osigwe ahead of the 19th edition of the annual event.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe died in a Lagos hospital on January 10.

At the recent event in Accra, AMAA organisers noted that the ceremony was “dedicated to reflection, celebration, and cherishing” the filmmaker’s memory.

The award organisers said the presence of the filmmakers in Ghana showed their “dedication to the art of cinema and the legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe”.

Photos of the event were posted on the official Instagram account of AMAA with a statement on Monday, October 9.

“The African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has shared countless unforgettable moments with the talented filmmakers of Ghana. As we approach the highly anticipated 19th edition of this prestigious event, scheduled for October 29, 2023, in Lagos, we are filled with joy as we commemorate this incredible journey alongside our esteemed Ghanaian colleagues, who have been steadfast companions throughout the years.

In a deeply heartfelt tribute to our beloved founder, the legendary Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who sadly departed from us earlier this year, we convened an exclusive Press Parley and Tribute Night in Ghana on October 5, 2023. This evening was dedicated to reflection, celebration, and cherishing her memory.

“This remarkable evening, graced by a constellation of stars, served as a befitting homage to Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, a true African icon who devoted her life to advancing African cinema. We extend our sincere gratitude to luminaries such as Kofi Adjorlolo, Oscar Provescal, Akofa Adjaeni Asiedu, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, Dr. Jim Awindor, George Bosompim, Jackie Appiah, Kofi Zoko Nartey, Adjetey Sowah, Abeiku Sagoe, Lydia Forson, Leonard Buckman and many others

“Their presence and support at this event were a testament to their dedication to the art of cinema and the legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. We are truly honoured by their participation in this memorable occasion,” the statement read.

Others who attended the event include Segun Arinze, Tony Anih, and Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe.

The 19th edition of the event will take place in Lagos, on October 29, 2023.