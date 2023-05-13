Jackquelyn Oforiwaa Amanfo’s much-awaited new single ‘Don’t Worry’ out

‘Don’t Worry, the much anticipated new inspirational single from the Afro-centric/Contemporary Ghanaian gospel singer Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo is currently out now and available on all major digital stores.

Prior to the release of ‘Don’t Worry’, there was a whole vibe of anticipation all over social media with different videos from many individuals.

According to Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo, the new song “Don’t Worry’ was put together in one of those moments of thinking or worrying over a situation.

“I heard the melody declaring don’t worry in trance in one of these moments of worrying about something and immediately I recorded the small portion I heard and sent it immediately to my producer. Mostly this is a cue for me to know it’s a song I needed to record and release. I abandoned the project for a while, but the second confirmation later signaled me to continue the work on the song. Here we are today to encourage many people with a great song” – JOA added

Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo known by the abbreviation JOA is a versatile gospel recording artiste with a great inclination for Afrobeat and Cotemporary worship songs. With just a few years officially in the gospel music scene, her presence has been recognized through her undeniable vocal prowess, intense worship sessions, and good songwriting skill.

JOA is also known for her well-patronized Saturday Morning Worship program. She is also known for a cover of Daughter of Glorious Jesus’ Bebre, a session that had gone viral in 2022.

With her first album “The Love Story”, and several great songs such as This Love, Follow, Dear God, Faithful ft MOGmusic”, Miracle God and more, Jacquelyn has been recognized and nominated for several award schemes, including “The Woman of The Year” at 3Music Awards 2022.