Jackson College of Education holds 10th congregation

The Jackson College of Education (JCE), a private institution providing teacher education through distance learning, has held its 10th congregation during which 2,266 students were awarded certificates in early childhood education, general programme and French.

This brings to over 16,000 teachers produced by the College since its establishment in 2009.

With 30 learning centres across 13 regions, JCE offers sound education opportunities to post Senior High School students interested in pursuing the teaching profession.

The graduation, which was held virtually, was on the theme: “Education Transforming the Future of Distance Education through Emerging Technologies.”

Mr Anthony Gyasi-Fosu, Chairman of the Council of the College, said 10 years of training highly qualified teachers in the country marked a significant milestone worth celebrating.

“For many of us, today is a celebration of a dream made possible, for others, it is the beginning of life. I am very proud of you students, faculty, staff and management,” he stated.

He urged the graduands to accept to teach wherever their services would be needed and make an impact on the lives of children that would be entrusted to them.

“We need you to shape the future of education, especially through the use of technology. We need you because the skills you have acquired will contribute immensely to making our country eradicate illiteracy,” he told the students.

He said the College had deployed the blend of technology and other effective teaching methods to train highly motivated teachers ready to serve in any part of the country to impart knowledge.

The trend of technology, he said, was on the rise and for that matter, the graduating students should embrace technology as a tool to leapfrog the traditional way of teaching to modern teaching techniques.

Mr Gyasi-Fosu congratulated the graduating students and their families for completing their courses and implored them to exhibit perseverance, hard work and discipline as ambassadors of JCE.

Mrs Theodosia Jackson, Principal of the College, said students were taken through a carefully structured, learner-oriented distance education programme in all the 30 learning centres across the country.

She said the college had always adhered to best practices in line with quality assurance measures put in place by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and its affiliate institution, the University of Education, Winneba.

“While we celebrate your past academic activities and accomplishments today, I want to challenge you to continue with your quest for knowledge and discover your unique ways to contribute to our society,” she said.

Mrs Jackson said the graduands were the ones who would bring solutions to environmental concerns, climate change, conservation of natural resources, development of alternative energy sources and many other issues confronting society.

She admonished them to uphold the philosophy of the College – taking up teaching roles in deprived and rural areas to push the agenda and spark the light of hope for a brighter future in the lives of underprivileged pupils.