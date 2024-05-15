Jacob Dickson Challenges Haruna Mohammed for a Cruiserweight title

Jacob Dickson, former national cruiserweight champion has called on Haruna Mohammed, the current recognized champion of the GBA to come for a showdown to determine who is the best in the division.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, Jacob said he never knew the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) had stripped him of his title which is at home.

A fight was arranged for Haruna Mohammed of the Wisdom Gym to become a champion with only three fights and Dickson who fought over eight bouts before becoming a national champion does not understand..

Dickson said “If I am a former champion, I accept, but I want to fight Haruna for the whole of Ghana to see who the current best between the two of us is. I know I will beat him like a baby so he is avoiding me. I have been talking to him on social media and we insult ourselves a lot, but I want it to end with a fight because I know am the number one in Ghana”.

For the records, Haruna is 4-1-0 after beating veteran George Amuzu, while Dickson is 11-1-0 according to Boxrec,

According to Coach Carl Lokko who handles Dickson at the Bronx Gym, they are focused on bigger challenges, but his boxer wants to prove himself in Ghana so the GBA must give him the chance and not favor any boxer.