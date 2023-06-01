Jacob Tetteh Laryea Is Moving Higher For Bigger Titles And Opportunities – Coach Lokko

Coach Carl Lokko, director / head trainer of the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town has revealed that there are great and enticing plans for all his boxers, and they are just praying for the right times to explode.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive chat he said boxing of Bronx Boxing Gym are not push overs and no opponent can dictate to them, because they are champions in their own rights.

According to Coach Lokko, one of the best boxing trainers Ghana has seen, he heard of rumours about one of his boxers, Jacob Tetteh Laryea (9-0, 8 Kos) who holds the West African Super Welterweight Title pitched against one Musah Lawson, the National Super Welterweight Champion, but laughed it off, because they have their plans and moving on to become world rated and world champions.

“We are not idle, or just waiting for someone to tell us what to do. We have our plans and projections. We are aiming very high to reach the top at the appropriate time. My boxer, Jacob Laryea is the West African Champion and we want him to become African and Commonwealth Champion, and then move to the world ranks. We are not in any rush. The Chorkor Fire is really on fire but we are thinking about better deals and big opportunities. Not only for him but all the boxers” he expressed.

According to Coach Carl Lokko, Laryea just won the West African Title Belt after beating power puncher, Emmanuel Quaye and he needs to enjoy the victory as well as wait for a mandatory defence, not just rushing to fight anyone by heart.

He said all the boxers at Bronx Gym have managers who know much about the game and business of boxing and are not in a rush.

He noted that at the right time, they will defend their titles and at the right time they will go for bigger bouts.

Coach Lokko is remembered for leading Richard Commey to fight for his first world title and he learnt a lot lessons in the United States, before he had campaigned in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, he has sent warm greetings to all the managers who handle his boxers.