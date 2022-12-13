Jadarls Foundation gives blood to National Blood Service

The Jadarls Foundation, a member of the Jodarls Group of Companies in partnership with the National Blood Service has embarked on a blood donation exercise to save more lives and boost stock of blood pints at the National Blood Bank.

The exercise, which is on the theme: “Donate blood, save a life,” is part of its fifth anniversary and their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the year 2022.

The Exercise, which took place at Gbegbeyise A and B Cluster Schools at Dansoman in the Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, got over 60 pints of blood.

Mr Justice Robert Aryee, the Human Resource Manager, Jadarls Group of companies who spoke on behalf of his managing Director, Mr Jeremiah Quainoo, said blood was the most valuable gift anyone could give to another person.

Mr. Aryee who described blood donation as gift of life, urged the public to join hands by volunteering to donate blood for the Blood Bank, which was currently in need.

He said a decision to donate “blood can save a life, or even several lives, if your blood is separated into its constituents thus red cells, platelets, and plasma, and used individually for patients with specific conditions.”

Mr Aryee also said, a 2012 study undertaken by Ganyaglo, Hill and others indicated that the National Blood Services’ inability to replace blood had led to the loss of lives needlessly.

He said, information (reports) revealed that the Blood Bank’s current stock was low due to a lack of voluntary donors going to the Blood Service to give blood for some time now.

He said the reports of Blood Bank should become a source of concern to all and sundry.

He noted that the lack of required blood at the Blood bank could lead to complications such as acute kidney injury and kidney failure among others.

The Human Resource Manager said the company was concerned about the many challenges patients faced in accessing blood products.

“We organised the blood donation drive to support the National Blood Service’s efforts in saving lives.”

Ms Davida Pappoe, Programmes Lead, Jodarl Foundation, said her outfit would embark on a blood donation drive to compliment the National Blood Services’ effort of making blood products and services available for all citizens, especially pregnant women and accident victims.

She said the Foundation considered the exercise as an answer to the call by Marian Davies, Head of the Donor Care Unit of the National Blood Services, who revealed in an interview about the current stock level of the Blood Bank.

Ms Pappoe appealed to the Municipal Assembly, Chiefs, and people of Gbegbeyise in the Ablekuma West District to voluntarily donate blood to support the National Blood Service.

Mr Mark Kofie, Programmes Coordinator, National Blood Service, underscored the importance of blood in saving lives.

Sharing his experience, he said lost a good friend because of lack of blood in the hospital and therefore, appealed to the community to come out in their numbers to support in donating the blood.

Mr Justice Robert Aryee, a donor, said donating blood was not something that one had to fear since it was safe.

Having gone through the exercise successfully, he encouraged the community and its environs to join to save life.

Over 200 people participated in the blood donation exercise.

Jadarls Foundation, member of the Jadarls Group of Companies, was founded on the promise of Delivering access to clean water, Supporting Quality Education System, Women and Children Support Initiatives amongst others.