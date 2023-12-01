Jagan Consult to support the Less Privileged

Jagan Consult with support from its donors is set for the 4th edition of “A December Aid”, an initiative aimed at supporting the less privileged in the country.

Scheduled for Friday, 22nd December, 2023 at the Nyamedua Children’s home at Ashaley Botwe in Accra, the exercise would see widows and orphans benefit.

Miss Jagan, Founder of Center for Aid International disclosed that measures have been put in place to ensure a successful exercise.

According to her, the exercise which falls in line with their objectives and missions would bear fruit with support from Ghanaians.

“Aside the scriptural mandate we all have regarding giving, we do this to also put a smile on the faces of both the widowed and orphans during the festive seasons. We intend to gather support from family, friends and the general public”. She said.

“Items needed include decent clothes, food items, stationaries, books, toiletries and financial support.” She added.

However, acknowledging the tremendous efforts and supports from donors, Jagan also mentioned to use the platform to highlight the importance of Christ.

“We want to appreciate the support from some entities and individuals and we hope to use this medium to give Christ to these young ones as well.

Orphans at the Nyamedua Children’s home and widows would benefit from this initiative with support from Ayiwa Restaurant, Lola’s Locs and Hair Saloon.

The others are Imperial Assurance, Mr. Peter Adusei, Blumax Ventures, Chique Xclusive, Yoga with Adiefe, Mead Foundation, Belady Glam, Drinks ‘n’ cheers, April by Leila, Debbie Fayose

Reed Diffusers Ghana, Shimmer Haven, Showgirl collection, Pleasurezone Beauty Hun, Ade Creative, Bold Beauty, Shades of Gana , Liz Fabrix and Jolly Kart.