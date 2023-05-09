Jägermeister’s Meisters Expression Festival in Ghana – A Weekend of Music, Art, and Culture!

The city of Accra was abuzz on Sunday and Monday, April 30th – May 1st as Jägermeister, the premium liqueur brand officially reaffirms its presence in Ghana with the Meisters Expression Festival at The Underbridge.

The Meisters Expression Festival was a true embodiment of Jägermeister’s brand values, championing progressive societal change and challenging the norm. The festival was all about living life to the fullest, embracing unconventionality, and being a Meister at what you do!

The venue was transformed into an avante-garde set-up with enchanting hues of green and orange lending credence to the brand’s perchance for standing out. The performances by talented artists were mind-blowing, and the ice-cold Kuhl Jägermeister shots and cocktails kept the energy flowing all night long. Even the bodyguards weren’t left out as they showed up with masked faces matching the theme of the event! This was not just a festival; it was an experience that left everyone craving for more.

Let’s take a thrilling trip down memory lane and explore each day in greater detail!

The first day of the event kicked off with the ‘AfterDark Concert’, with two of Accra’s finest Hypemen engaging the crowd and having them grooving to some electrifying music. The incredible DJs, TTB and Baggio, took the stage and kept the crowd raving with their exceptional selection of tunes from across the continent. Things got even better when guests were invited on stage to show off their dancing skills. The Verditer Entertainment wowed everyone with their acrobatic and samba performances.

But wait, it gets even more exciting! The night was elevated to another level with incredible performances of Niniola, Efya, Young Jonn, and Stone Bwoy – who reminded us all why they are at the top of their game. The energy was out of this world, and the crowd were thrilled!

Word had spread like wildfire that Day 1 was a hit and guests trooped in on Day 2 for another round of wave of Ice Kuhl fun and good vibes. The dress code “fashionably disruptive” was brought to life by guests as they rocked statement outfits that made heads turn.

Dancegod and his team took the stage and kept the guests entertained with their high-energy performance. But that was just the beginning. Sefa, iPhone DJ, and DarkoVibes also gave unforgettable performances that had the crowd begging for more. The Compozers wrapped up the night with a medley of top Afro-hits from Asake’s ‘Sungba’, to Davido’s ‘Unavailable’.

Another key highlight from the event was the art installations by walking artiste, Glenn Samm. Guests were awed by the incredible art designs in human forms as well as the wall art on display. It was truly a sight to behold!

