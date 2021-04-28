Mr Moses Bapile, the Assembly Member for the Jagluu Electoral Area in the Wa West District has bemoaned the water crisis in the community making life unbearable for the residents.

He said while some communities in the Electoral Area were struggling with either one or two boreholes, others relied on streams for water for domestic purposes such as cooking and laundry.

Mr Bapile, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that Bieyiri community for instance depended on dams and rivers for water, while Jagluu relied on only two boreholes.

“Water is a scarce commodity and a serious problem in the whole electoral area. As I am speaking now, if you go to Bieyiri they are still drinking from a river, and even then they cannot get water from the river.

“I have complained to the District Assembly and they promised to give us a borehole, but they haven’t done anything, and when I ask they tell me there is nothing in the coffers. The MP is also aware of all what I am telling you”, The Assembly Member noted.

Mr Bapile, therefore, appealed to development partners, benevolent Non-governmental Organisations, and individuals to come to their aid by providing the electoral area with sources of potable water.

On irrigation farming, the Assembly Member said “the community agreed to contribute some money so that we can get a dugout. We made an arrangement with Ramabus in Wa and he came and said if we can get GH₵12,800.00 he can construct the dugout for us and as I am telling you we contributed and had GH₵8,500.00”.

According to him, they appealed to the District Chief Executive and the District Assembly to support them to raise the required amount but “the DCE told us that the Assembly will give us a dam, but they are yet to redeem the promise”.

He said they had also appealed to the Member of Parliament for the area, Superintendent Peter Lanchene Toobu (RTD) as well as other organisations for support to construct the dam.