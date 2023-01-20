Jagony drops WIN visuals of the new chapter album

Julian Kojo Asiedu popularly known as Jagonzy finally drops one of the most talked about joints on his album tiled the new chapter. Win which is the 2nd track off the album is slowly climbling charts since its release in June last year, according to Julian, we starting a year so why dont we start with some postivie energy, build a different kind of momentum, start the year with some self motivation, and i dont see which joint off the album fits better compared to win. The songs which features the new chapter boys, ciiker, daddy rich, kasiebo and Kwame Nkrumah Junior talks about a new chaper of life, self motivation, money, women, being a better person and alot more when you get the chance to check it out.

According to Jagonzy, we dropping 3 more videos from the new chapter project then we will serve our fans and loved ones with a hiphop project, a project that everyone can connect to then an afrobeat project which featrues a new group of talents. click the link below to watch the visuals for win.