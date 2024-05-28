Jaguar Roars to Victory: Ghanaian Boxers Shine at World Olympic Qualifiers

Joseph “Jaguar” Commey displayed his prowess at the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, securing a split decision win in the Light Welterweight -68kg division against his opponent, Hassan Ntamba Kabungela from Congo DR.

Coach Ofori Asare praised Commey’s victory, emphasizing its significance in the competition. With two bouts remaining, he encouraged Commey to stay focused, as the path to gold lay ahead.

Among other Ghanaian contenders, Henry Malm is set to face Mohammed Rachem of Belgium in the Light Middleweight category, while Theo Kpakpo Allotey prepares for a bout against Anvarzhan Khadzhiev of Kyrgyzstan. In the Women’s Middleweight division, Ornella Sathoud is gearing up for a clash with Aynur Rzayeva of Azerbaijan.

Mr. Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the GBF, expressed pride in the performance of the Ghanaian boxers and urged the nation to rally behind them with support and prayers.

Former GBF President Mr. George Lamptey extended congratulations to the victorious boxers, encouraging them to remain fearless in the ring and continue securing victories for Ghana.