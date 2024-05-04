Jah Lead releases new song ‘Shame on You’

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Jah Lead is out with a new single titled ‘Shame on You’. Stream here: https://easternchild.fanlink.tv/ShameOnYou

‘Shame on You’ is a song that takes aim at gossips, who make it their life mission to gossip about people all their lives.

The song is an Afrobeats and Highlife fusion that follows the imagery being painted by the writer while sending out a powerful message about God and not being distracted by the comments and thoughts of others.

Jah Lead to a break last year, but he is back and ready to deliver back to back songs. “I took a break for personal reasons but finally I am back to music and feeling good. I am here to feed the fans and Shame on You is the first of many to come out this year,” he shared.

The singer recently performed at the Guinness Accravaganza where he gave fans a taste of what is to come to rousing cheers.

“The reception to this new single has been great and it has encouraged me to do more”.