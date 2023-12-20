Jake Paul and USA Boxing Partner for 2024 Olympics

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, USA Boxing and Paul will give the country a behind the scenes look at the team’s Olympic journey to Paris, while Paul will mentor athletes on being a brand inside and outside the ring

Paul will also join Team USA boxing talent at Olympic Training facility in Colorado Springs and in Paris for 2024 Olympic Games

USA Boxing today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with international superstar, professional boxer and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Jake Paul, to further amplify amateur boxing and its future champions ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This partnership between Paul and Team USA will be a joint effort to create a wave of excitement for boxing at this year’s Olympics, while educating USA’s best amateur boxing talent on the importance of building your skills inside and outside the ring.

In recognition of Jake Paul’s significant impact on the sport and the awareness he brings to the sport for younger generations, USA Boxing is partnering with him to bring fans inside the world of Olympic boxing through its unprecedented access to his massive audience in 2024. The groundbreaking partnership serves as Paul’s next step in his mission to provide a platform for young fighters and amplify global interest in boxing, and represents the first time a professional athlete and influencer has partnered with Team USA for the Olympics in this capacity.

This partnership with USA Boxing is the latest move by Jake Paul to ignite global interest in boxing with younger generations and to support youth boxing through MVP, his nonprofit work, and social platforms. Paul’s Boxing Bullies organization, his nonprofit established in 2021, aims to instill confidence, courage, and leadership in youth through the sport of boxing, while actively fighting back against bullying. Since its inception, Boxing Bullies has hosted events to educate hundreds of young boxers about the causes and impact of bullying, and the organization has independently renovated gyms in Puerto Rico, New York, Florida, and Arizona. In April 2023, Boxing Bullies partnered with the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to further renovate youth boxing gyms across the United States. In tandem, Jake Paul and MVP have dedicated business efforts to uplifting women and young prospects in the sport, launching the Most Valuable Prospects series in 2023 to spotlight the best up-and-coming talent in professional boxing and championing women’s equality in the sport.

Paul will provide his experience in performing on the world’s biggest stages and his brand building acumen to mentor some of the most promising amateur fighters representing the US at this year’s Olympics, including Joshua Edwards and Morelle McCane who attended Paul’s latest professional fight vs. Andre August. Accompanying the team on their journey to gold, Paul will work side-by-side with Team USA boxers while they train at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training facility in early 2024 with famed coach Billy Walsh, before joining the team at their matches in Paris. Throughout this time, Paul will provide fans a rare inside look into what it’s like for athletes to train and compete for their countries at the Olympics.

Since turning pro in 2020, Paul has collected multiple accolades for his commitment to the sport of boxing, including ESPNRingside’s 2021 Knockout of the Year, Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Breakout Boxer of the Year, ESPNRingside’s 2022 Viral Moment of the Year, and the cover of Sports Illustrated’s “The 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports” issue, awarded specifically for his groundbreaking work to revolutionize the sport through equitable pay, providing a platform for young fighters, and his support of female boxers. Paul’s partnership with USA Boxing serves as the next step in his mission to elevate the sport and its future champions.

“It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it,” said Jake Paul. “The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA’s boxing talent. The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I’m honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold. Anyone who works hard enough to receive the honor to represent Team USA at the Olympics deserves a platform, so I’m looking forward to getting down to business in Colorado Springs with Coach Walsh and the rest of Team USA.”

“Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history,” said Mike McAtee, Executive Director of USA Boxing. “Jake’s mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history – The Olympics. USA Boxing athletes pour everything they have into our sport and very few of them get the chance to compete for their countries. We want to make sure our athletes are recognized for this rare and outstanding accomplishment and are able to carry some of that well-deserved brand value with them to the next phases of their personal journeys. There is no one more suited to partner with USA Boxing in this capacity than Jake Paul, the awareness he brings to the sport for the youth is unparalleled and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him and his audience to Team USA.”

“Jake Paul has achieved unprecedented global stardom in the sport of boxing, utilizing his social and digital platform to sell more pay-per-views in his first eight fights than anyone in history,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “Jake’s dedication to helping young boxing prospects with their brand-building acumen, global audience, and championship mindset make him the perfect choice for this role and he will serve as an invaluable asset to amplify USA Boxing as we approach the 2024 Summer Olympics. MVP is proud to support Jake and the champions of tomorrow alongside Team USA, and we could not be more excited for Jake to meet and work with the team throughout their training camp in Colorado Springs through the end of the medal rounds this summer in Paris.”

Ahead of Jake Paul and USA Boxing’s joint announcement, Team USA members Morelle McCane and Joshua Edwards also attended Jake Paul’s 9th professional bout against professional boxer Andre August on Friday, December 15th, which streamed via DAZN globally. The two top amateur talents accompanied Jake on his walk to the ring and created content with Paul during their visit.