Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah wins gold at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah confirmed her place as the Commonwealth’s fastest woman after winning gold in the 100m final on Wednesday evening.

Thompson-Herah ran a time of 10.95 seconds. While Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia took silver. Daryll Neita of England did well to finish at third position in 11.07 seconds.

The two-time Olympic champion had company for the first 50m but accelerated away to beat Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred to the finish line.

“Feeling good, I didn’t have the best execution but nevertheless I had to dig for that one but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth Games title,” Thompson-Herah said.