Jamaican Politician Paul Burke And His Wife Angel Burke Visits Ghana

Mr. Paul Burke, a Jamaican Politician of the Peoples National Party (PNP) and his wife, Angel Burke who is a Member of Parliament in the Opposition in Jamaica have arrived in Ghana on Thursday for a two weeks official visit.

During the fortnight stay, he will meet the Minister of Health to deliberate on some important issues including the legalization of Medicinal Cannabis, Child Education and share ideas with members of the Ghana Caribbean Association (GCA).

Madam Carol Davies – Pryce, President of the Association who was also at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the Burkes with her members. She said the visit was very important as such influential personalities can contribute to strengthening ties between Ghana and Jamaica as well as the Caribbeans at large.

The Mpese family of Sowutuom was at the airport to welcome the political couple.

Nii Ofoli Tibo Akwei Osabu, Sowutuom Manste and Nii Okai Kwei, Mpese Dzaseste said they were very happy with the visit because of the cooperation between Ghana and Jamaica in culture and business.

Paul Burke who is in Ghana for the first time expressed surprise and joy at the welcome reception. His son is supposed to marry a member of the Mpese family, and the wedding comes off this weekend.

He was one of the few people who supported Ghana at the FIFA World Cup, but he believes in the Black Stars and still conscious that strong Africans were taken by force as slaves to the Caribbean Islands, and it is about time for reunion.